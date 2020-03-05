PADUCAH -- Three liquor store employees in Paducah were cited for selling alcohol to a minor.
Monday evening, the Paducah Police Department conducted a special investigation involving underage alcohol sales.
They had an 18-year-old girl attempt to buy alcohol at 14 convenience and liquor stores throughout the city.
Of the 14 stores, three of them sold alcohol to the girl.
The employees who sold the alcohol were:
- 51-year-old Angela Wheeler who worked at Star Mart at 2008 Bridge Street.
- 25-year-old Robert Clark who worked at Cheers at 5439 Cairo Road.
- 67-year-old Herman Smith who work at A&J Liquors at 717 South 6th Street.
All there were cited on a charge of selling alcoholic beverage to a minor and issued citations to appear in court.
Police say they conducted the investigation after numerous complaints of alcohol sales to minors.