MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies responded to a "major collision" near the 9 mile marker of Interstate 24 westbound in McCracken County, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the multi-vehicle crash around 2:50 p.m. at the 10.5 mile marker involved three vehicles.
Three adults were taken to local hospitals, and deputies say their injuries were not incapacitating.
A Local 6 photojournalist at the scene saw a heavy EMS presence.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area. During the crash response, the westbound lanes were shut down at the 11 mile marker starting at about 3 p.m. The sheriff's office announced all lanes had reopened around 4 p.m.
The sheriff's office says no further information is being released at this time, as the investigation into the crash is ongoing. However, investigators expect to release more details when they can.