CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Three people were injured after falling on ice while watching firefighters contain a house fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday evening.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire was at a single story multi-family house on Linden Street.
CGFD says when units arrived, firefighters found moderate smoke venting from the front windows and roof line. Fire was also seen in the front room of the home.
The fire department says the tenants were not home at the time of the fire, which was contained to the room where it started.
CGFD says no other tenants were displaced by the fire and no one was injured in the fire. However, one animal in the home was found dead because of the fire, one observer was taken to the hospital and two other observers were treated at the scene due to falls on the ice while watching the incident.
The fire department says fire units were on scene four and a half minutes after dispatch, and firefighters contained the fire in about 12 minutes.
CGFD says units removed burnt debris and checked for hidden fires for an hour after containing the fire.
The fire department says the fire was an accident and was likely caused by improperly disposed smoking materials.
The fire department reminds people to be careful when watching firefighters do their jobs. CGFD says their jobs get harder when bystanders and onlookers get hurt at incidents, as this takes the firefighters' attention away from their main job. This includes an ever increasing number of drivers recording the scene on their cell phones while driving past. The fire department asks that you ensure everyone's safety.
CGFD responded with four engines, one ladder, and one Battalion Chief, with the other engines provided by Jackson, Scott City, East County, and Gordonville Fire Departments.