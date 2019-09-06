GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Three people were injured in a rollover crash involving an SUV pulling a trailer.
Around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Graves County deputies were called to Interstate 69 near exit 24 on report of a rollover crash.
Deputies say 35-year-old William Boykin of Mayfield was driving an SUV north on I-69 next to a semi.
The SUV was pulling a car dolly trailer which started to fishtail and hit the wheel of the semi.
Boykin continued driving past the semi and the trailer jackknifed, causing the SUV to lose control.
The SUV rolled over multiple times, crossing the right lane and the exit ramp.
Boykin and two passengers were injured in the crash. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
After an investigation, Boykin was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
He was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and DUI with an aggravating circumstance.