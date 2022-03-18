GRAVES COUNTY, KY – Three people were killed following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Interstate 69 southbound in Graves County, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:24 p.m. Thursday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) received calls regarding a wrong way driver on the Purchase parkway. The driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes starting at mile marker 7 in Hickman County.
Officers from the Graves County Sheriff's Office and KSP attempted to intercept the wrong-way vehicle.
At 8:33 p.m. a sergeant with the sheriff's office observed the vehicle collide with a maroon minivan traveling southbound near mile marker 17. The accident occurred right before the sergeant could intercept the wrong way vehicle, which was identified as a 2011 GMC Sierra Pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup was identified as 64-year-old Sammy McCarty of Clarksville, Tennessee.
McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the maroon minivan, a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, was 50-year-old James Johnson of Fulton, Kentucky. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the minivan was identified as 67-year-old Carla Watson. Watson was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is currently waiting for toxicology results to determine if intoxicants played are in the collision. Autopsies have also been scheduled.
The southbound lanes of the Purchase parkway were closed until 11:05 p.m. Thursday while law enforcement investigated the collision.
The Wingo and Mayfield Fire Departments (EMS) Mayfield -Graves County Rescue Squad, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Office of Emergency Management, Burl’s and Paul’s Towing Services all assisted at the scene of this collision.