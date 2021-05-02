MCCLURE, IL – Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting at the Pink Pony night club in McClure, Illinois early Sunday morning.
ISP said in a release three people were shot and taken to the hospital. Two of the victims were treated and released and the other remains in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.