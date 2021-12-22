The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened three Business Recovery Centers in western Kentucky.
The centers provide Kentucky businesses impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes with one-on-one assistance as they submit a disaster loan application.
The center are located in Marshall, Hopkins and Warren County.
The Marshall County assistance center is at the Joe Creason Community Center, located at 1600 Park Ave, Benton, KY 42025. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve, and New Years Day.
SBA's recovery center in Hopkins County is at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, located at 15 E Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.
The Warren County recovery center is Western Kentucky University Business Accelerator Center, located at 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.
According to the SBA, businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million.
The disaster declaration covers Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Applicants may also apply online via SBA's website.