PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a crash involving three semitrailers is blocking the westbound side of the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge connecting Paducah and Massac County, Illinois. The crash is on the Illinois end of the bridge.
The transportation cabinet says the crash is near the entry point to the Illinois Department of Transportation work zone at the bridge. The roadway is expected to remain blocked until about 12:30 a.m.
Drivers are being detoured off of I-24 west to U.S. 60 at exit 4 in Paducah.