SIKESTON, MO -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sikeston.
Around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sikeston police were called to a home on Dorothy Street on report of a shooting.
A 49-year-old man said his son had shot him multiple times and then ran away. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
At 2:35 a.m., investigators at the scene were approached by the alleged suspect.
Officers gave verbal commands to the man who refused and asked the officers shoot.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says the situation escalated, leading to officers firing their guns.
The man was hit and killed.
Three officers have been put on administrative leave.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says they will not provide any more information on the shooting as it is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.