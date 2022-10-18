PADUCAH — Three small panes have crashed across the US this week, all of them resulting in the deaths of passengers.
A small plane crashed into a home in a South Florida neighborhood on Monday, AP reported, shortly after taking off from the airport. Both occupants of the plane reportedly died, but there were no injuries on the ground.
A single-engine plane crashed in Brentwood, Tennessee Tuesday morning, killing the plane's only passenger — the pilot. The crash took down several powerlines, causing outages in the area, WSMV reported.
Another small plane crashed into a car dealership outside of the Ohio city of Marietta Tuesday morning, CNN reported. Both passengers died in the accident, but no one on the ground was reportedly injured.