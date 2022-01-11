MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County school bus made an unexpected stop when it became stuck in a flooded area with "road closed" signs Tuesday evening. Three students were injured in the incident, the sheriff's office says. The school district says their injuries were minor.
Local 6 sent a crew to the scene, and our photographer learned that the bus was trying to turn right onto Bluebird Lane off of Hovekamp Road when it slid off the road into the ditch in the flooded area. Everyone was able to evacuate the bus. Medical responders were called to do individual checks on everyone. As of about 6:45 p.m., a wrecker had arrived at the scene and began working to get the bus out of the ditch.
In a news release Tuesday night, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says three students were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as "non-incapacitating." The rest of the students, who were uninjured, were taken to another location by McCracken County Schools. In a statement released shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, McCracken County Schools says the injured students included one Reidland Elementary student and two Reidland Intermediate students. The district says their injuries were minor, and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The school district says Reidland Elementary and Reidland Intermediate students were being taken home from the 21st Century after-school program when the bus drove into the floodwaters and became stuck. The driver immediately reported the incident to district officials and called 911 for assistance, McCracken County Schools says.
The sheriff's office says it is investigating the incident, and detectives will be in consultation with the McCracken County Attorney's Office.
The bus driver is suspended with pay pending the results of the investigation in keeping with district policy, McCracken County Schools says.