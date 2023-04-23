Three students will be advancing to the Kentucky Chamber Civics Bee in Frankfort this summer after winning Saturday’s Western Kentucky Regional Civics Bee, according to a release by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
To compete in the Civics Bee, students had to submit a 500-word essay on a local topic. The release states there were 160 applicants, but only 15 of them were selected to compete.
The first place winner, Kaylee Brandon, is an eighth grader from South Hopkins Middle School. Brandon wrote about how sex trafficking is a growing problem and ways to solve it, such as increasing community awareness. Brandon received the $750 grand prize.
The second place winner, Calleigh Oldja, is a seventh grader from Paducah Middle School. Oldja’s essay addressed income inequality. Oldja explained that race, sex, or other non-economic characteristics should not determine a person's economic outcome. She won $500.
The third place winner, Luke Whiteside, is an eighth grader from Lone Oak Middle School. Whiteside wrote about the McCracken County Humane Society. His goal was to spread the word about the humane society to increase funding and volunteers. He took home $250.
All three winners were given a $100 Visa gift card to put toward travel expenses for the state competition. The release says all finalists who took part in the Civics Bee got an Amazon Fire Tablet.
Other finalists included:
• Isaiah Cobb, 8th grade, South Hopkins Middle School
• Anna Grace Everett, 8th grade, Lone Oak Middle School
• Braxton Haley, 6th grade, Chandlers Elementary School
• Chandler Harris, 7th grade, James Madison Middle School
• Mason Katich, 6th grade, Browning Springs Middle School
• Sam Marcum, 7th grade, Paducah Middle School
• Deane McKnight, 8th grade, Browning Springs Middle School
• Emerson Smee, 6th grade, Murray Middle School
• Summer Stoakley, 8th grade, Browning Springs Middle School
• Ella Vandermeulen, 7th grade, Lone Oak Middle School
• Chloe Vaughn, 8th grade, South Hopkins Middle School
• Amelia Williams, 7th grade, Browning Springs Middle School