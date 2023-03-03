MARION, IL — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to an incident where several students were shot with gel water beads at Marion Junior High School, the Marion Police Department reports.
Eadin S. Stewart, 18, of Johnston City; Ryan J. Nance, 23, of Carterville; and Travis J. Rule, 18, of Energy, have been charged with 45 counts of aggravated battery.
The three suspects are each held on a $1 million bond.
