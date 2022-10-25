PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store.
The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
Police say the owner told officers one of the teens, a boy who was wearing a mask, entered the business the afternoon of Oct. 15 and threatened him with a baseball bat. The masked teen and another boy allegedly stole vaping products and other merchandise before fleeing the scene. Police say the bat was left behind at the store.
According to police, those two teenage boys and a third boy returned to the store later that evening. The store owner told police one of the boys yelled at him before pulling a display case over. The three teens allegedly stole more vaping products before running away.
The police department says one of the boys left a sandal behind when he allegedly fled from the store, and an officer found a second sandal in the Superway parking lot near the gas pumps.
The 16 year old and 17 year old were taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The 13 year old was arrested this week, on Monday.
The 13 year old is charged with first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking. The 16 year old is charged with complicity to first-degree robbery and felony theft by unlawful taking. The 17 year old is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
All three boys were lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.