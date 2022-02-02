Illinois State Police officials say three squad cars were involved in separate crashes Wednesday while troopers were responding to the winter storm.
Two of the crashes happened in the Springfield area, and one happened near Mattoon, which is in Coles County.
The first crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Interstate 72. ISP says a District 9 trooper was on the left shoulder of the interstate at milepost 122 near Illiopolis, a village in the Springfield Metropolitan Area, helping a stranded driver who'd slid off the roadway.
The squad car was parked with its emergency lights activated when a westbound Chevrolet Impala allegedly failed to yield, then slid on the slick road and crashed into the rear of the squad car.
The man driving the Impala was uninjured, but ISP says the trooper was taken to a local hospital. The trooper’s injuries were not life threatening, and he has since been treated and released from the hospital. ISP did not announce criminal charges against the driver of the Impala, but the state law enforcement agency did say a violation of the state's Move Over Law contributed to the crash.
The second crash happened around 12:36 p.m. at milepost 181 of Interstate 57 southbound, south of Mattoon. ISP says a trooper was traveling south along the interstate when a Chevrolet Trax compact SUV in the left lane tried to pass the squad car. As the SUV passed the trooper's car, the driver lost control on the slick road and crashed into the rear of the squad car. Neither the driver nor the trooper were injured in the crash. ISP says the driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Dalton M. McCarthy of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was cited for following too closely.
The third crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 in Springfield. ISP says the trooper was on the right shoulder of the ramp, responding to a crash. The squad car was parked with its emergency light activated. ISP says the driver of another car traveling on the ramp lost control and the ice and crashed into the rear bumper of the squad car. The trooper's vehicle was pushed into the initial wrecked vehicle by the force of the collision, ISP says. The driver of the car that crashed into the trooper was not injured, ISP says, but the trooper was. The trooper was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. ISP says the officer is expected to make a full recovery. ISP did not announce criminal charges against the driver who crashed into the squad car, but the agency again said a violation of Illinois' Move Over Law contributed to this crash.
"The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the 'Scott’s Law,'" an ISP news release about the collisions states. "When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years."
The news release also included a statement from ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” Kelly said. “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”