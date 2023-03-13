MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An 86-year-old woman died after her car was involved in a collision with a SUV and a pickup truck in McCracken County on Sunday, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a 2011 Ford Focus and 2011 Ram 1500 pickup truck collided around 12:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Husband Road, near Interstate 24 exit 11. After the initial collision, the sheriff's office says, a 2013 Ford Edge SUV crashed into the Ford Focus.
The sheriff's office says the woman behind the wheel of the Focus, 86-year-old Wanda Hankins of Paducah, was injured in the crash. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks that you please keep the Hankins family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a Monday afternoon news release about the crash.
In addition to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, agencies that responded to the scene of the crash included Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, the Reidland-Farley Fire Department and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.