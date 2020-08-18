PADUCAH — Four people were injured and I-24 was shut down for about two hours Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash.
Witnesses told police a Cadillac was merging onto the interstate westbound from U.S. 62 at Exit 7 and hit the passenger side of a westbound dump truck driven by a man. The man lost control, the witnesses said, and hit a westbound Chevrolet driven by a woman. Both the dump truck and the Suburban rolled over. The dump truck landed in the median, spilling its load of gravel. The Suburban rolled down an embankment on the side of the interstate.
The driver of the dump truck was entrapped and removed from the dump truck by the Paducah Fire Department.
The man was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet and two of her passengers, one of which was a 3-month-old infant were also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac was not reported injured.