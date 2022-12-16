PADUCAH — Three members of the McCracken County Rescue Squad were recognized for their service Tuesday at the group's annual appreciation banquet.
Last year's banquet was canceled due to members assisting with tornado recovery in the region, a release from Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Rob Estes explains.
According to Estes, the rescue squad has responded to 104 calls and logged 1700 volunteer hours over the past 24 months.
"These members sacrifice their time for the citizens of McCracken County, offering an invaluable service to our community," Estes said of the the all-volunteer organization.
According to the release, the group's mission varies from helping with traffic control, search and rescue, water rescue, storm spotting, to disaster response and assessment.
Three members were recognized during Tuesday's banquet: Stacie Scalph, Assistant Chief Robert Lee, and Deputy Director Neal Krinard.
Stacie Scalph, 'Member of the Year'
Stacie Scalph received the 'Member of the Year award.' According to the release, she joined the squad in March of 2022 — completing training "in record time" and responding to almost every call for service to date. "She is always willing to sacrifice and put the needs of others before her own," the release says.
Assistant Chief Robert Lee received the 'Officer of the Year' award. According to the release, he's been a member since 1972. Lee responded to a majority of calls this year — despite going through some health issues — the release explains. "Lee always has a kind smile and is willing to mentor new members," the release says, adding that he's the "example of being part of something bigger than yourself."
Deputy Director Neal Krinard received the 'Deputy of the Year' award. According to the release, Krinard has spent countless hours supervising the squad's communications. Despite being relatively new to the squad, the release says Krinard has already developed relationships with other agencies, "maintained and assisted our current system and is always ready to drop everything to respond to a call or event when needed."
