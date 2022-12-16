McCracken County Rescue Squad

PADUCAH — Three members of the McCracken County Rescue Squad were recognized for their service Tuesday at the group's annual appreciation banquet. 

Last year's banquet was canceled due to members assisting with tornado recovery in the region, a release from Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Rob Estes explains.

According to Estes, the rescue squad has responded to 104 calls and logged 1700 volunteer hours over the past 24 months.

"These members sacrifice their time for the citizens of McCracken County, offering an invaluable service to our community," Estes said of the the all-volunteer organization. 

According to the release, the group's mission varies from helping with traffic control, search and rescue, water rescue, storm spotting, to disaster response and assessment. 

Three members were recognized during Tuesday's banquet: Stacie Scalph, Assistant Chief Robert Lee, and Deputy Director Neal Krinard. 

Use the arrows to navigate through the photos below to learn more about each recipient and the award they received.

McCracken County Rescue Squad awards

The McCracken County Rescue Squad held its annual appreciation banquet on Tuesday, where three members were recognized with awards for their invaluable service to the group. 

1 of 3