Weather Alert

...Black ice may lead to slick spots tonight into Saturday morning... While many primary roads further cleared on Friday, snow melt has left patchy wet spots on these roads. Meanwhile, many secondary roads continue to have at least some snow and ice cover. As temperatures plummet into the teens and single digits tonight, any standing water will refreeze into black ice on area roadways. As a result, be alert for the possibility of black ice developing on area roadways overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning. Slow down, maintain extra following distance, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.