MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after they were injured in a wreck involving two pickup trucks in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies responded to the wreck at the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Berger Road around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 61-year-old Jennifer Hendrix was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger south on Old Mayfield Road, approaching the intersection, when a 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck entered the intersection and the two vehicles collided.
Deputies say the woman behind the wheel of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 70-year-old Joyce Copeland, was injured in the crash, as was Hendrix. A third woman, 49-year-old Heather Miller, was also injured. The sheriff's office says she was a passenger in Copeland's vehicle.
The sheriff's office says Mercy Regional EMS responders took all three women to local hospitals. Their injuries are described as non-incapacitating.
In addition to EMS responders, deputies were assisted at the scene by the Hendron Fire Department.