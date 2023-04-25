MARION, IL — For the Thrillville Thrillbillies — the new Prospect League baseball team in Marion, Illinois — the team's first season is right around the corner, and the recently renamed Mtn Dew Park is inviting the community to a preview event showcasing what the park has to offer.
The Thrillbillies Showcase will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at TJ's Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park, which is at 1000 Miners Drive in Marion, Illinois.
The Black Diamond Family of Businesses says attendees will get to enjoy ballpark food by Chef Chris Banks' team, sample drinks — with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options — and see what Thrillbillies will wear on and off the field. A fashion show will be held at 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, the company says visitors will learn about "big name performers" coming to the park this year, and they'll meet "a very special guest for the first time anywhere."
The event will also include Thrillbillie ticket giveaways and more.