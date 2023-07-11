MARION, IL — In one week, the Thrillville Thrillbillies will take on the Jackson Rockabillys in the first ever Thrillville Tighty Bowl.
The tighty-whities-themed bowl is an exhibition game that will include food, music and more. "It’s a chance for us to throw a big party and put on what we know will be an amazing show," Thrillbillies' Field Manager Ralph Santana said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Thrillville Tighty Bowl will be held July 19 at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Illinois. The team says the first 500 fans through the gates will each get a "Terrible Tightys" rally towel courtesy of Smalls Meat Market in Marion. The gates will open at 6:15 p.m., and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 p.m.
In addition to the music and food, the event will include lots of fan features on the field and on the Jumbo Tron, a slip and slide kickball inning, a battle of the sexes inning where players from both teams will faces off against local softball all-stars, a backwards baseball inning and an "Anything-But-A-Bat-Or-Glove" inning.
The winning team will receive the Tighty Bowl Cup, which was handmade by chainsaw artist Josh Hayes of Wildwood Creations. The two teams previously faced off in Jackson for the Battle of the Billies. Owner Rodney Cabaness says there was a "huge crowd" at that game, and "Our team is hard at work planning an unforgettable night. We will not be outdone for fun."
Tickets are on sale at the stadium box office at 1000 Miners Drive in Marion or online at thrillbillies.com. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with extended hours on game days.