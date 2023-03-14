MARION, IL — A former Miners coach, an assistant baseball coach at John A. Logan College and a former Miners pitcher have joined the coaching staff of the Thrillville Thrillbillies — the new Prospect League baseball team at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois — the team announced Tuesday.
The team says it will start its inaugural Prospect League season with Bart Zeller as bench coach, Lane Dickerson as pitching coach, and Travis Hope as assistant pitching coach, to serve under first-year manager Ralph Santana.
Here's what the team says about each of the three coaches named Tuesday.
Bart Zeller
“Bart brings with him nearly 60 years of baseball knowledge that will play an important role not only in our success on the field but more importantly, as a guiding force helping to mentor and shape the lives of the young men playing for us”, Thrillbillies Field Manager Ralph Santana said in a statement. “This reunion is going to be fun as we both pair up again for our second inaugural season of baseball at Rent One Park. It’s an honor to be working with him again.”
Zeller is from Illinois originally. The Cardinals signed him in 1963, and he spent four years in the Cardinals' farm system. Zeller missed the 1967 season, but then he spent 1968 with the Lewiston Broncs and 1969 with the Arkansas Travelers.
His only major league game came on May 21, 1970, in which he played against the Philadelphia Phillies. That June, the Cardinals released Zeller as an active player, but the Thrillbillies say he stayed on with the Cardinals as a coach for the balance of the 1970 season. Then, he played in the minors for the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees.
Zeller joined the Miners' coaching staff in that team's first season in 2007 and stayed on through its 2010 campaign. Thirteen years later, he's returning to Rent One Park. In the intervening years, he was a manager for the Joliet Slammers in the Frontier League from 2011 through the 2012 season and a bench coach and then manager for the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League in 2013 and 2014. The Thrillbillies say Zeller resigned as the Wild Things' manager during the 2014 season for health reasons, and then returned to the sport as a bench coach for the Martinez Clippers of the Pacific Association in 2018. He returned to the Frontier League in 2019 as a pitching coach for the Milwaukee Milkmen's first season.
Lane Dickerson
“Lane was actually our first hire when we began building our coaching staff late last year”, Thrillbillies General Manager Dave Kost said in a statement. “While he doesn’t have a ton of coaching miles on his resume, after talking with him for two hours his passion for the game as well as, for helping young men achieve their goals on and off the field, just came pouring out of him. Passion to teach and be successful aren’t tools you can teach, they’re inherent. We have full confidence that our pitching staff is in the right hands under Lane’s leadership.”
Dickerson is originally from Alabama, but currently lives in Herod, Illinois.
He's in his second coaching stint at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. He's in his third season as an assistant coach at the community college. Lane left the John A. Logan Volunteers after one season for a stint as pitching coach for the Frontier Community College Bobcats, but he returned to John A. Logan after that team had a head coaching change. The Thrillbillies note that Lane is no stranger to the prospect league, having previously coached for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in 2022.
Before his time as a coach, the Thrillbillies say Dickerson earned First-Team All-State, First-Team All-Tennessee Valley Baseball Team and Times Daily Pitcher of the Year honors while playing for the Colbert County Indians in Leighton, Alabama. After his high school career, Dickerson pitched for three seasons at the Marion Military Institute before transferring to Murray State for his senior year.
Travis Hope
Hope was born and raised in Marion, the Thrillbillies say, and he was a member of the Miners' pitching corps in 2007 and 2008. The Thrillbillies note that Hope worked out of the bullpen as a closer. "In his two independent league seasons on the mound, he pitched 52 innings in relief facing 213 batters giving up 47 hits surrendering only 13 runs with 10 earned leading the way to a career 5-4 record, while posting a robust 1.73 earned run average against," the Thrillbillies' announcement says. The team says he's excited to return to Marion.
“When I signed to play here in 2007, I knew immediately I was in the right place, I was home,” Hope said in a statement. “I’ve played in a lot of stadiums over my career but there’s just something so special about the confines of Rent One Park, I can’t explain it. Growing up in Marion going away to college, playing in the Mets organization then returning home to continue my playing career, you just can’t write a better story, I’ve been blessed no doubt.”
Hope signed with the New York Mets as an undrafted free agent in 2004, and the Thrillbillies say he spent three seasons in that organization, pitching 132.1 innings compiling a record of 11-5, striking out 75 hitters while posting a 3.74 ERA. After his 2006 season in Port St. Lucie of the Florida State League, the Mets released Hope before he signed with the Miners in 2007.
Before his professional career, Hope pitched for four years for the Berry College Vikings in Mount Berry, Georgia. The Thrillbillies say Hope has been giving pitching lessons and instruction since his collegiate days and since then has worked at several training facilities. He spent the past six years teaching out of SI ELITE in Marion.
The Thrillbillies say the team is continuing to build its coaching staff and is in financial discussions for a hitting coach and an outfield/assistant hitting coach. Announcements for those positions are expected sometime over the next few weeks.