MARION, IL — The Thrillville Thrillbillies are encouraging the community to wear purple at Wednesday's game against the O'Fallon Hoots in support of the "millions of people and families affected by cancer every day."
According to a Tuesday release, the "Paint the Park Purple" baseball game will feature special, on-field activities and a 50/50 drawing — with half of the proceeds supporting Marion's Fighting Cancer Today organization.
According to the release, the nonprofit provides emotional and financial education and support to cancer patients and their caregivers starting from their initial diagnosis all the way to recovery support.
There will also be a balloon release ceremony for cancer survivors and patients before the game. To participate in the balloon release, arrive at 5:45 p.m.
The game's first pitch is at 6:45 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.
The Prospect League is a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league with teams in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania — including the Thrillville Thrillbillies and O'Fallon Hoots.
According to their website, their purpose is to:
- Provide family friendly, affordable baseball entertainment
- Provide a summer baseball program for eligible college players to give them experience using a wood bat in a competitive atmosphere
- Provide a venue to allow MLB Scouts to watch collegiate prospects using wood bats against live pitching in competition.
This is the Thrillbillies' inaugural season with the Prospect League. To keep up-to-date with the latest news on the Thrillbillies, follow their Facebook page here.