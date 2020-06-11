The year was 1619, more than 400 years ago – when 20 African people were put on a boat, and were headed to the United States to serve as slaves. Since that day, they've been fighting to be seen as equals.
Their fight has been a long one. From the abolition of slavery passed by congress in 1865, to the first African American playing major league baseball, Jackie Robinson, breaking the color line. Then, in 1954, the Supreme Court ruled separating children in public schools based on the color of their skin was unconstitutional. Less than ten years later, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech was broadcasted throughout the world, still inspiring people today.
Those are just some of the many milestones in black American history that have shaped our nation, as well as our lives here at home. Local 6 spoke to two black Americans who say, while we may have come a long way, we still have a long way to go.
Ida Heady remembers her hometown of Metropolis, Ill., as peaceful and serene. “I love small towns. I'm a small town person,” Heady said.
Every block and every step she takes is a trip down memory lane, back to the 1960's. “It's kind of bittersweet because memories are always going to be there.”
She remembers walking down these streets when she was 8 years old.
“You just accepted everything like it was, that's the way it was,” Heady said.
She was born into a divided, segregated nation. “You didn't have the freedom to go out like you wanted to,” Heady said.
It was a time when the color of your skin determined what you could or couldn't do. If you were black, you couldn't walk through the same door as a white person. “You got your food from the back,” Heady said. “No white friends, no white playmates, everybody was just segregated.”
Tuesday's were a treat for Ida, she'd go to the movies every week with friends.
“You could get in for five cents, 10 cents, all the way up to a quarter but when we went all as black people. All the black people had to sit up in the balcony,” Heady said. “As a young child, I remember sitting there and I thought, ‘why are white people always sitting downstairs?’ The best place is upstairs.”
We brought Ida back to the Massac Theatre, and for the first time in 20 years, she saw the same staircase she had to use. “It's good to reflect,” Heady said. “This brings back up a lot of memories, my goodness. Wow. And just knowing that we went upstairs not knowing why. Wow, okay. There's just kind of tears in my eyes, not knowing that, wow. I'm actually looking at the lobby from this angle, I've never even seen it from this angle right here. We've come a long way.”
“But we still have a long way to go,” J.W. Cleary grew up across the Ohio River in Paducah. He says the fight isn’t over.
Cleary grew up near Carson Park -- working at the fairgrounds for most of his childhood. He was one of eleven children. “My mother had a car and ain't no telling how many miles she put on that car, going and picking up people taking them to the store, taking them wherever they needed to be, so it was always instilled in me to help others,” Cleary said.
He had to walk through the same doors as Ida. “I can remember going to the dentist office and I couldn't go through the front door,” Cleary said. “I'll never forget that.”
He says he'll always remember sitting down at Coleman Park, where there once was a pool, for blacks only. Now, you see both colors white and black playing together.
“Change can come about and it will come about,” Heady said. “If we want to see change, everyone has to play a part of it.” Cleary said.
Cleary and Heady say we are all a part of the process to change how things are, no matter what color your skin is. The N.A.A.C.P. is an organization dedicated to the people, you can find more information on black history and get support by clicking here.