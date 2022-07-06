PADUCAH — Throw Pink Paducah is hosting its annual Disc Golf tournament at Stuart Nelson Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Mercy Health Women's Foundation, Lourdes Women's Services to support breast cancer patients.
According to the group's Facebook page, they have raised over $15,000 for breast cancer treatment in Paducah since the group was founded.
The organizer of the event, Virginia Hawthorne, says this year's event is already full, with 72 players and several divisions.