PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews responded to reports of flooding over roadways in the Paducah area because of Monday's thunderstorms.
A road in Livingston County was also blocked by a large tree that fell.
The closures and blockages KYTC District 1 reported Monday afternoon have all been cleared, the cabinet announced shortly before 5 p.m.
Livingston County
- KY 453/Dover Road was blocked by a large downed tree near the 7 mile marker between Vogene’s/Mitchells Store and Interstate 24.
McCracken County
- U.S. 60/South 21st Street was closed near the intersection with KY 994/Old Mayfield Road. Signs were posted.
- U.S. 45/Kentucky Avenue had water over road signs posted at several locations between Baptist Health Paducah and downtown Paducah.
- U.S. 45/Jackson Street was closed at the railroad viaduct between Joe Clifton Drive and Lone Oak Road. Signs were posted.
Again, all the roads listed above have reopened to traffic as of about 5 p.m., KYTC says.