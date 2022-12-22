PADUCAH — Highway crews are bracing for a blast of winter weather that will roll across the region later today. Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and the region is under a Winter Weather Warning by the National Weather Service.
The updated forecast includes a low temperature of -5° overnight with a wind chill of -30°. Snow is expected to be in the 2 to 4 inch range. Combined with winds gusting to 40 miles per hour, highway crews will be facing near blizzard conditions overnight.
Due to the extreme weather, KYTC is asking the public to avoid travel. With the extreme cold, something as simple as a dead battery or flat tire can become a life-threatening situation. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less.
Crews will do their best to make highways as safe as possible. However, the extreme cold will severely limit the ability to improve driving conditions — especially at night. The impact of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals is diminished once temperatures drop below the mid-teens. The impact is further reduced once temperatures reach the single digits.
High winds in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range will create the possibility of downed trees and drifting snow.
Just as highway crews prep their equipment for snow and ice, motorists are asked to check their personal vehicle with special attention to tire tread and coolant antifreeze to assure it is winter weather ready. Motorists are advised to avoid travel due to the likelihood of hazardous driving conditions.
If you do venture out, please be fully prepared for hazards created by the extreme cold.
Motorists are advised to monitor the forecast with area news media outlets or go to the National Weather Service Louisville Office page at facebook.com/NWSPaducah.
Suggestions on putting together a winter travel kit for your vehicle include:
- Jumper cables
- Sand
- A flashlight
- Warm clothes
- Blankets
- Bottled water
- Nonperishable snacks
- Keep a tank full of gas
More information can be found at ready.gov/Winter. Snow Priority Route maps and additional tips for winter driving are available at SnowKY.KY.Gov.