PADUCAH — The combination of a warmer winter than usual and warmer conditions right now has created the perfect conditions for an abundance of ticks. Experts with Pest World say you are probably seeing them a lot earlier this year.
Friday was a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the sun. Mike Silvey and his dog Sam were out playing at the dog park. Mike said they are the best of buds, and he wants to keep Sam healthy and protected from ticks.
"He's always on a tick and flea medicine. Me, myself, I spray myself with OFF, but it doesn't bother me that much. But it could, you know, it could always get bad," said Silvey.
Ticks are common in the summer, but with the warm winter our area recently had, ticks are showing up earlier and there are more of them.
Dr. David Saxon with Baptist Health Urgent Care said the clinic is already seeing tick cases.
"If you can get the ticks off they say within 24 hours, the likelihood of getting any tick borne illness is very limited, and so it's important when you've been outside to check yourself over. Take a shower. Make sure you wash off, because some of these little deer ticks, I mean, you can't really see them well," said Saxon.
Diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever or Lyme disease can come from a tick bite.
"Rashes are the most common with a lot of them. You can get severe reactions with high fever, long-term problems with joint disease. It can cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever. If it's not treated, it can lead to death," he said.
The best way to prepare for tick season is to use insect repellant with DEET and shower after you get back inside. Also, check your pets, because the ticks can hitch a ride in on them.
"Always keeping a lookout, you know, checking out, you know. Don't just leave them. Check them over, and make sure they do have their tick and flea medicine and heartworm stuff, and just treat them like they're kids," was the best advice that Silvey could give to pet owners.
Another tip from Saxon: After coming inside, you should throw your clothes in the dryer to kill any ticks that could be on your clothes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that every year roughly 475,000 people may get Lyme disease from tick bites.