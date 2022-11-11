MURPHYSBORO, IL — We have another lottery winner in the Local 6 area!
The Illinois Lottery says a lucky player in Murphysboro, Illinois, won $4 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing.
The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K convenience store at 923 North 14th St. in Murphysboro, the Illinois Lottery says. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus, equivalent to 1% of the prize amount.
That individual matched all five numbers — 5-13-29-38-59 — and added the game’s Megaplier feature to win the $4 million prize.
This is the second person in the Local 6 area to score a major lottery win this month.
As Local 6 reported Thursday, a Marshall County family won $2 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The couple's ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game's $1 million second prize. But, because they added the Power Play option to their ticket, adding $1 per play, they doubled their prize to $2 million.
And just outside the Local 6 area, a Bowling Green woman won $2 million thanks to a Powerball ticket she purchased for the Oct. 17 drawing. She was also a second prize winner who added the Power Play option.
Regarding Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing, Illinois Lottery says nearly 39,000 winning tickets were sold and more than $4.2 million in prizes were won.
Tuesday's winners have one year from Nov. 9, 2022, to claim their prizes.