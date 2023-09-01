The non-profit Give 270 is selling tickets for its latest Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 charity raffle. Tickets will be drawn later this month on September 27 at 8 p.m.
50 different bourbon prizes will be raffled off including a six-bottle “Pappy” vertical, a 12-bottle Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection set, and a six-bottle Weller vertical.
All proceeds will go to Honor Flight Bluegrass. They pay tribute to the sacrifices made by American Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. They fly veterans to Washington D.C. to get first-class tours of their war memorials in honor of their service.
Tickets will be sold for $50 and will be available for purchase until an hour before the drawing begins. 3,000 tickets are available for the raffle, and there is no limit to the amount of tickets an individual can purchase.
“If we are able to sell 3,000 $50 tickets, we will be able to put 80 veterans on a flight to D.C. for a trip of a lifetime and one that they all deserve to enjoy,” says Jeff Thoke, a chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass.
The raffle will be streamed live on Give 270’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. During the drawing, prizes 4-50 will be drawn, and each of those winning tickets will be returned to the drawing tumbler for the three grand prize drawings.
Eric Clemens, a chairman of the board for Give 270 said, “We are hoping for an exceptional outcome among our great audience of bourbon enthusiasts for the benefit of the heroes that Honor Flight Bluegrass serves.”
You can buy a raffle ticket and see the full list of prizes on Give 270’s website.