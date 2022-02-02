Have you ever wanted to Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren's dance moves? Well an upcoming charity event might be your only chance.
Tickets are now available for Book for Hope Childhood Cancer Organization's "Dancing for Gold" event on Saturday, March 12.
All proceeds from this event will go to families with a child on cancer treatment in Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois and some counties in Tennessee. Additionally, 32% of the proceeds will go to childhood cancer research.
The charity event will be held at the Paducah Convention Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will end at 9 p.m.
The Remedies Cover Band from Nashville will play at the event, and Chef Lisa will provide dinner at "Dancing for Gold".
Dance director Ashley Thurman and a team of people, including Noah Bergren, will dance to raise money for childhood cancer awareness.
Click here to reserve your table or donate to Books for Hope. All sales will end on March 3.
You may also donate to individual dancers to help them reach their $10,000 fundraising goal.