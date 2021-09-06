MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Do you have your ticket yet for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's Jackpot Raffle? Every ticket helps the Untied Way and 13 local partner agencies. Plus, your ticket buys you a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000!
The Jackpot Extravaganza is one of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's largest fundraisers each year.
Raffle tickets, which are $50 apiece, are available through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept. 16.
For more information about the raffle and to buy your ticket, click here.
For more information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, click here or call 270-442-1691.