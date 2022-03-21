PADUCAH — Tickets are on sale now for the eighth annual Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction benefiting the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women. Organizers say the fundraiser's goal is to empower women in the community.
The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah. Organizers say attendees will enjoy an online designer purse auction, a luncheon, a keynote speaker and networking opportunities. Event tickets are $50 each.
Organizers say each designer purse in the auction will be stuffed with surprise items, such as jewelry, spa certificates and more.
Additionally, an online raffle is being held leading up to the event offering the chance to win a Kate Spade bag with a matching umbrella, scarf, pen, notebook and key ring valued at $684. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each. The raffle prize is sponsored by Sara Gipson, owner of Sara Gipson Group.
The raffle drawing will be held at 12:15 p.m., during the Power of the Purse event.
The online raffle is open now through April 18. Raffle tickets will not be available the day of the event due to state gaming regulations. Raffle entrants must be at least 18 years old. Those who enter the raffle do not have to be present at the luncheon to win.
For more information about the event or to buy event and raffle tickets, visit unitedwaypaducah.org/purse.