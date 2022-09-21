PADUCAH — Tickets to fly from Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina are now on sale.
Contour Airlines will begin flying those routes on Dec. 6 after receiving approval from the Department of Transportation.
The air service provider will offer 12 round-trip flights a week.
If tickets are purchased by Oct. 31, the airline is offering $49 each way. Otherwise, tickets are expected to be about $65 each way. The company says seats are limited, and may not be available on all flights.
The company will also provide flights from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Nashville starting Oct. 18.
For more details on $49 tickets through Contour Airlines and the relevant restrictions, visit contourairlines.com.