PADUCAH — The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave final approval to Paducah's tax increment financing district on Thursday.
A TIF district allows a city to keep a portion of state taxes generated within the defined district for public infrastructure projects. The state is allowing Paducah to keep a maximum incentive of $21.4 million over a 20-year period. Paducah originally asked to keep more than $90 million in tax revenues. An independent consultant working for the state previously recommended just $2 million.
For the city to keep a portion of state tax revenue, $20 million has to be invested within the district over the next four years. A major portion of Paducah's investment in the city's application comes from the City Block Project, which includes building a boutique hotel.
"We have no reason to believe that you know we won't have a successful project," says Paducah Mayor George Bray.
Bray says the hotel developer, Weyland Ventures, plans to move forward with the project, and could break ground on the hotel as early as this fall.
The tax money the city gets to keep from the district can only be used for public improvement projects. Bray foresees a major portion of the TIF district money going toward Paducah's portion of the City Block Project.
"Our commission gets to decide and work with Weyland on that project to make sure that the public part of that project is right sized and is fair to the total project," says Bray.
City Manager Jim Arndt says he's glad to finally see the TIF district approved.
"We didn't think it'd take this long," says Arndt.
Arndt says it was important for him to get the TIF district approved before he leaves his position this summer. Arndt believes it'll benefit the city for years to come.
"A lot of people won't see the impact of this for now, but I can tell you coming from a community where we had four TIF districts, they are a blessing," says Arndt.
A large riverfront enhancement project will also be a part of Paducah's new investment in the district. Bray foresees the hotel project getting started before the riverfront project.
Bray says some other things the city might spend the TIF money on include a parking structure, parking lot, and other public infrastructure needs.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority's report on its approval of Paducah's TIF district.