MARTIN, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Senate Bill 834/House Bill 1445 into law this week prohibiting the use of TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media platforms on public postsecondary institutional networks, and the the University of Tennessee at Martin sent an email Friday alerting students about the change.
The email explained that students are still allowed to access TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media platforms on their own personal networks or via third party networks, but the site and app will be blocked while using UTM's network.
The university created a Frequently Asked Questions page to answer questions regarding the new law. Click here to view the page.
Concerns about TikTok mainly consist of issues regarding Chinese data collection. The app has already faced multiple bans, including one from the U.S. Army back in 2019. On Friday, Montana passed legislation to ban TikTok on all personal devices, according to CNN. A bill has now been sent to Gov. Greg Gianforte that would prohibit TikTok from operating within state lines and bar app stores from offering TikTok for downloads, CNN reports.
Tennessee's law does recognize three exceptions. The email said the following: "[The law] does not apply to institutions or employees of such institutions if downloading, accessing, or using such a social media platform is necessary to perform: (1) law enforcement activities; (2) investigatory functions to carry out official duties for bona fide law enforcement, investigative, or public safety purposes; or (3) audit, compliance, or legal functions of the institution."
The law was put into effect immediately, according to the email.