PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman Naval Junior ROTC cadet Audrey Shirk, featured in a Local 6 Service and Sacrifice story in August, has been guaranteed an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program and Coast Guard Academy Class of '28.
According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the CGAS program — which has an admission rate of less than 2% — sends students with high potential to one year of preparatory school prior to admission to Coast Guard Academy. At CGAS, Shirk will have the opportunity to develop academically, physically, and militarily before beginning training at the academy.
Less than 10 students in the nation received a letter of assurance from the CGAS, the release says.
As part of her appointment, Shirk is reportedly receiving an all-inclusive scholarship worth over $300,000, will be paid during school, and has a guaranteed career in the Coast Guard.
Audrey and her sister Clare, both dedicated members of the PTHS NJROTC program, recently met USS Constitution Commander Billie J. Farrell during the August Power in Partnership Breakfast. Clare hopes to join the Navy.