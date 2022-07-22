5 arrested in connection to chain of Farley burglaries

FARLEY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department announced in a release they have arrested five people in connection to a string of burglaries in Farley. 

According to a Friday release, deputies responded to three separate burglary incidents between late June and Mid-July.

June 27, 22

Deputies say they responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of Milliken Road. According to the release, the homeowner said they found strange man in their house when they returned home from being out. The man reportedly ran away on foot. Deputies say a search of the home revealed a handgun had been stolen. 

June 29, 22

Deputies say they responded to another burglary report in the 500 block of Milliken Road, with the homeowner stating a handgun had been stolen. 

July 18, 22

Deputies say they responded to a report of a burglary in the 1100 black of Oaks Road, with the homeowner reporting someone entered the home through a window and stole jewelry and firearms.

July 20

Deputies say during their investigation, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Irvin Cobb Drive.

They say James Mallas, a passenger, was found to have a bag of jewelry in his possession. Deputies reported some of the jewelry matched that which was stolen on July 18. 

Deputies say detectives secured a search warrant for Mallas's home the same day. 

They report upon arriving at the home, located at 916 Oaks Road, they found more stolen jewelry, a small amount of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Carol Darnell and her son Austin Wallace were at the home when detectives arrived, and were arrested along with Mallas. 

July 21

Through further investigation, detectives said they discovered Mallas was trading and selling stolen items to Marshall Crabtree and Paul Browning. They reportedly got a search warrant for each person, and searched their homes on July 21. 

Detectives say at the homes- on 417 Milliken Road and 434 Milliken Road-they discovered more stolen items, including a 9 mm handgun. They say they also found methamphetamine and marijuana. 

Crabtree and Browning were both arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

