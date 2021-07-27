Kentucky's labor secretary says he hopes to stay on course to overhaul the outdated technology for processing jobless claims in two to three years.
Labor Secretary Jamie Link appeared before a legislative panel Tuesday. He fielded questions about a decision to go through a rebidding process in search of a vendor to modernize the pandemic-stressed unemployment insurance system.
Link says officials intend to stick with the original two-to-three-year timeframe. Before the rebidding, state officials signaled that replacing the antiquated computer system was projected to cost around $40 million. Link says that remains the target number.