Kentucky-Labor-Cabinet-logo

Kentucky's labor secretary says he hopes to stay on course to overhaul the outdated technology for processing jobless claims in two to three years.

Labor Secretary Jamie Link appeared before a legislative panel Tuesday. He fielded questions about a decision to go through a rebidding process in search of a vendor to modernize the pandemic-stressed unemployment insurance system.

Link says officials intend to stick with the original two-to-three-year timeframe. Before the rebidding, state officials signaled that replacing the antiquated computer system was projected to cost around $40 million. Link says that remains the target number.

Click here for the full story.