METROPOLIS, IL -- A dog is raising money to help support a local animal shelter.
Tiny the Chihuahua will be matching all donations made in her name to Project Hope (up to $5,000) from now until New Year's Day.
Tiny has also donated treats to Project Hope so that all the dogs and cats at the shelter can have a special snack on Christmas Day.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Project Hope.
There are multiple ways to donate:
- Give through PayPal, using the email address giving@projecthopehumanesociety.org
- Mail a check to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960
- Go to www.projecthopehumanesociety.org, and follow the "donate" links to give.
- Please be sure to put "Tiny's Challenge" as a note on your donation, so it can be credited to Tiny.