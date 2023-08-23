It’s hot, and not just for you. Your pets are even hotter than you are. In the heat, they need your help to stay hydrated and cool.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, animals show different symptoms of overheating than humans. Signs your pet is overheating include:
- Excessive panting or difficulty breathing.
- Increased heart and respiratory rate.
- Drooling.
- Mild weakness.
- Seizures.
- Bloody diarrhea and vomit.
- An elevated body temperature more than 104 degrees.
The ASPCA says animals with flat faces like pugs and Persian cats are more susceptible to overheating since they can’t pant as effectively. Other pets that may be at risk are those that are old, overweight, or have heart or lung diseases.
The Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis, Illinois posted a few tips for pet owners to keep their pets cool in the heat.
They say owners should make sure their pet has access to fresh water, and a cool sheltered place out of direct sunlight to avoid heat stroke. They also say it’s important to know if your pet is more susceptible to the heat.
Also you should never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even if you’re parked in the shade with the windows down. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in a car can reach more than 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes.
You shouldn’t leave your pets outside for too long either. Project Hope advises owners to not take their pets outside at the hottest times of the day.
The ASPCA offers a few more tips for pet owners as well.
They say you can trim your pet’s hair when it’s long and brush their coat more often to relieve heat, but you should never shave your pet. A pet’s coat can protect them from overheating and getting sunburnt.
Pets shouldn't walk on hot asphalt. The ASPCA says your pet can heat up faster, not to mention their paw pads can burn.
For a full list of the ASPCA’s summer safety tips click here.