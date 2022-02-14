BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva says she is happy but worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate in the women’s short program Tuesday at the Beijing Games.
The 15-year-old is the favorite for gold in the women’s competition alongside her Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova.
There won’t be a medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three because the International Olympic Committee is concerned she could still be banned over a failed drug test from Dec. 25 which emerged last week after she won team gold with the Russian Olympic Committee.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
The court ruled Monday on only whether she could skate at the Olympics. https://bit.ly/33qHJa0