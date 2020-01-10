KNOXVILLE, TN— The tragic death of a toddler in Tennessee this week has a father in mourning.
The child's mother is facing charges after police say she left her kids in the bathtub to have some "me time."
Parents know their kids grow-up fast and David Brandon is holding on to the memories.
The death of his 11-month-old son Aiden has left him devastated.
"Honestly, I don't even know how to think or feel right now," David said.
Wednesday night, Aiden's mother found the 11-month-old unresponsive.
According to police reports, she left him in the bathtub to "smoke a cigarette and have some me time."
When she got back 10 minutes later, the tub was full and Aiden was floating on his back.
First responders got him to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, but Aiden died one day later.
"Devastation. And I don't wish this to happen to nobody," David said, "Stay positive, and pray that this doesn't happen to anyone else."
Aiden's mother, Lindsee Leonardo, now faces first-degree murder charges.
David is holding on tight to the memories. He says Aiden's legacy will never disappear.
"Every second counts. Every little second, something can happen ... like that," David said.