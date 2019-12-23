MARTIN, TN -- A Dresden, Tennessee man was arrested after he allegedly stole a semi-truck and crashed it into a Martin home.
Around 5:34 a.m. on Saturday, Martin police were called to 404 Olney Street on report of a semi-truck that had hit a home.
Police found that the semi had been driven into a portion of the home and the driver had ran away.
There was extensive damage to the home and semi.
The truck was stolen from the lot at Turner Grain located on Lindell Street and it belonged to Freeman Farms of Martin.
Police say the incident stemmed from a dispute between the resident and 30-year-old Michael Bowers of Dresden.
Bowers was found the next day and arrested. He was charged with felony theft of property, two counts of felony vandalism, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, and duty upon striking fixtures.
An investigation is ongoing.