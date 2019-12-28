PADUCAH— Individuals must now be 21-years-old or older to buy tobacco products. The federal law affects nationwide sales and one local business is not happy.
President Donald Trump signed the bill on Dec. 20 with bipartisan support. The bill raised the age requirement in the United States from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.
The law prohibits retailers from selling tobacco products to people under 21-years-old, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
The recent change has sparked mixed responses, including annoyance from a Paducah vape shop employee.
Mackenzie Richards is the sales supervisor for Vapors 4 U in Paducah, a business, he says, gives cigarette smokers a healthier alternative.
"Helping customers whenever they come in, you know, having that knowledgeable insight on the vaping industry, and you know how to get off of cigarettes," Richards says.
There are four locations, three in southern Illinois, and one in Paducah.
Richards said he is not sold on the new law.
"So they say that if you're going to start smoking, you start smoking at the age of 21. So that's where I see why they put the law in," Richards said. "I just don't think it's going to be the overall fix to the problem, because now you can just go about illegal ways to get your nicotine, you can just have someone older go in now and get it for you."
He said people ages 25-years-old to 45-years-old make up most of his clientele, 10% of his customers were 18-years-old to 20-years-old.
Richards says he will lose money, and although the percentage is not high, a loss is a loss.
He is not the only one that thinks the law is not helpful.
Howard Gibrati is a customer of Vapors 4 U. He said if people can enlist in the military, they should be able to buy tobacco products.
"By making it illegal, it's like the forbidden fruit from the bible, in a way your're making it more enticing," said Gibrati. "You should in my opinion. You should educate people rather than try to regulate people."
The news was posted on the Local 6 Facebook page and over 480 people chimed in.
Some called the law change "plain dumb" and "ridiculous," while others were happy because they want their loved ones protected from tobacco.
Richards has already turned underage customers away. The supervisor said he may not like the change, but it is the law.
"It's not that imperative to our business, if anything, it will stray away from having to worry about selling to minors," Richards said.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter commented on whether this law will affect their operations.
The sheriff said it is not uncommon for laws to be amended or changed.
Carter said the department will continue to enforce the laws in a fair and unbiased fashion.