City Concert Series on Today Summer 2022.jpg

NEW YORK – “Today” is once again bringing the heat to Rockefeller Plaza this summer. Grammy Award-winning superstar Harry Styles kicked off the 2022 “Citi Concert Series on Today” Thursday, and the full star-studded lineup was announced Friday morning.

This summer’s roster features performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Conan Gray, Romeo Santos and Mickey Guyton. For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Concert Series on Today.”

Below is a list of the concerts scheduled to date, with additional performances to be announced in the coming weeks. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise noted. Viewers can attend concerts by visiting the plaza for general admission entry on a first come, first served basis, or can check out today.com for information about opportunities for guaranteed admission. The entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. 

“Citi Concert Series on Today” Summer Lineup:

JUNE

June 17 -- Jon Batiste

June 24 -- Conan Gray

JULY

July 15 -- Lizzo

July 22 -- Romeo Santos

July 28 (Thursday) -- Maren Morris 

AUGUST

Aug. 5 -- Walker Hayes

Aug. 12 -- Jack Harlow

Aug. 26 -- Mickey Guyton

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 -- Brandi Carlile 

See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.

Performances and interviews will be featured on TODAY.com upon airing.

For all Rockefeller Plaza performances, Today requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID. Read more on COVID-19 protocols here.