NEW YORK – “Today” is once again bringing the heat to Rockefeller Plaza this summer. Grammy Award-winning superstar Harry Styles kicked off the 2022 “Citi Concert Series on Today” Thursday, and the full star-studded lineup was announced Friday morning.
This summer’s roster features performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Conan Gray, Romeo Santos and Mickey Guyton. For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Concert Series on Today.”
Below is a list of the concerts scheduled to date, with additional performances to be announced in the coming weeks. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise noted. Viewers can attend concerts by visiting the plaza for general admission entry on a first come, first served basis, or can check out today.com for information about opportunities for guaranteed admission. The entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
“Citi Concert Series on Today” Summer Lineup:
JUNE
June 17 -- Jon Batiste
June 24 -- Conan Gray
JULY
July 15 -- Lizzo
July 22 -- Romeo Santos
July 28 (Thursday) -- Maren Morris
AUGUST
Aug. 5 -- Walker Hayes
Aug. 12 -- Jack Harlow
Aug. 26 -- Mickey Guyton
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 -- Brandi Carlile
See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.
Performances and interviews will be featured on TODAY.com upon airing.
For all Rockefeller Plaza performances, Today requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID. Read more on COVID-19 protocols here.