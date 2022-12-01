(NBC) — “TODAY” show weatherman and anchor Al Roker has been readmitted to the hospital after revealing last month that he was treated for blood clots.
Co-host Hoda Kotb said Roker was back in the hospital “due to some complications,” telling viewers of the NBC show Thursday that he was in “very good care.”
“He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes,” she said.
Roker was unable to attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree Wednesday.
“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Kotb said.
She added that she and co-host Craig Melvin recently spoke to Roker over FaceTime and he gave them a “big thumbs-up.”
Roker’s daughter, Leila, posted a selfie on her Instagram story Wednesday, writing: “thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it.”
On Nov. 18, Roker, 68, revealed on Instagram that he was admitted to the hospital the previous week "with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."
"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he wrote at the time.
Fellow “TODAY” show anchors commented on his post, wishing him well.