Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson was featured on the "Today" show Friday, speaking with NBC's Al Roker about last week's tornado coverage. The Local 6 Weather Authority team provided non-stop coverage as the storm ripped through the region, keeping the community informed.
"It was just an overwhelming experience," said Okerson on "Today." "I actually had a school visit the day before with kids in Mayfield. They were OK. There were a few that lost their homes, but they are OK — and on my mind the whole time we were on air that night."
Before interviewing Trent live on national television, Roker made an appearance on "Local 6 Today," talking with morning anchor Brianna Clark, and giving us a sneak peek at the surprises being delivered to the Mayfield community at His House Ministries.
"We've got donations from Lowe's, Kroger, and also gift cards," Roker told Clark. "As we're coming into the holidays, to try to help people get on their feet again. We want people to know that we care."
While visiting Mayfield Friday, Roker shared Kyanna Parsons-Perez's story. She was inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when the tornado hit. She survived, and Al reunited her with the state troopers who saved her life.