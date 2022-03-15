Tuesday, March 15, is the last day for eligible Tennesseans affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and for Small Business Administration loans for physical storm damage.
A major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden made individual FEMA assistance available to people in the Tennessee counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson. That assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover after the disaster.
People in those 12 counties can also apply for Small Business Administration loans to repair or replace property that was damaged or destroyed in the storms.
To apply for FEMA aid, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. In-person help applying for FEMA assistance is available at the Weakley County Tornado Recovery Center at 8250 Highway 22 in Dresden.
To apply for a SBA physical damage disaster loan, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Questions can be answered by calling 800-659-2955 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.